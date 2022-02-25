Ukrainian ambassador to Israel: humanitarian aid on the way

Yevgen Korniychuk expresses disappointment with the level of support for his country from Jerusalem

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk on Friday expressed disappointment "with the level of support that Jerusalem is giving" his country, however, saying talks are underway to set up a program for humanitarian aid.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett proposed humanitarian aid during a phone call on Friday afternoon with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Korniychuk told reporters that he would like Israeli diplomats to ask Moscow for a peaceful resolution to the conflict initiated by Russia against Ukraine on Thursday morning.

"We fight alone," he said.

While the ambassador confirmed that he has not asked for military aid from Israel, he said his government is in the final stages of negotiating a humanitarian aid package from the Jewish state.

"We're not talking about Israeli soldiers, you have your own security issues [with Russia in Syria]," he said.

“We're smart enough not to ask you for something you won't do,” he said.

Humanitarian aid should include medical equipment.

Fighting was underway close to Kyiv on Friday morning.

Korniychuk was summoned by Israel earlier this month for criticizing Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid's take on a potential violent confrontation between Ukraine and Russia.

Lapid had dismissed the prospects of a Russian military invasion in a media interview, with Korniychuk posting an angry rant on Facebook in response, accusing Israel's top diplomat of spreading Russian propaganda and refusing to acknowledge that a Russian invasion would occur.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Minister reiterates rhetoric of Russian propaganda and ignores the disturbing massages [sic] from his own strongest allies — USA, Britain and EU — regarding the high possibility of full scale Russian military invasion into Ukraine in coming weeks," the Ukrainian ambassador wrote.