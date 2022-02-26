Ukrainian and Russian forces fight over capital Kyiv

'Tonight they will attempt a storming... Special attention on Kyiv - we cannot lose the capital'

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed on the outskirts of Kyiv on Saturday morning, hours after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow would attempt to take the capital city, urging citizens to help defend the city.

Heavy, frequent artillery fire and gunfire could be heard in Kyiv, according to a Reuters witness.

Ukraine’s military said Russian troops attacked an army base in Kyiv, but that the assault was repelled.

"Special attention on Kyiv – we cannot lose the capital," Zelensky said in an earlier address.

"I am turning to our defenders, male and female, on all fronts: this night the enemy will use all the forces it has to crush our defense in a treacherous, harsh, and inhumane way,” he continued.

"Tonight they will attempt a storming.”

Even as the fighting grows more intense, Russia and Ukraine have signaled an openness to negotiations, offering the first glimmer of hope for diplomacy since Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion on Thursday.

"The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now," Zelensky said on Friday.

Ukraine’s air force also reported heavy fighting near the airbase at Vasylkiv, southwest of Kyiv, which it said was under attack from Russian paratroopers.

Kyiv residents were told by the defense ministry to take petrol bombs to repel the Russian invaders.

Zelensky, who earlier called for a stronger response from the West, said he spoke to leaders including France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and United States President Joe Biden.

"We have agreed on more aid, more support, significant support for our state," said Zelensky.