Report: US, UK among 27 nations to send military aid to Ukraine

Nations will send Ukraine ammunition, anti-tank weapons, anti-air weapons, and medical supplies

The United States, the United Kingdom, and 25 other countries reportedly agreed to provide Ukraine with more weapons and military aid as it repels a Russian invasion.

In a conference call where NATO was also represented, the nations agreed to provide assistance of the likes of ammunition, anti-tank weapons, anti-air weapons, and medical supplies, Sky News reported.

Countries that were previously against sending weapons to help Ukraine’s army are among those that decided to do so following Moscow’s decision to invade Kyiv.

The donating nations also include countries that are not part of the NATO bloc, according to Sky News.

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed Saturday morning on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, where heavy and frequent artillery and gunfire could be heard.

Clashes are also underway in the cities of Mariupol, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, an advisor to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia said it took over the Melitopol city in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, however, UK armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky News it is “still in Ukrainian hands.”

Zelensky posted a video on Saturday in which he promised that Ukrainian forces would keep fighting and dismissed claims that they gave up.

The additional aid will come after NATO announced Friday that it will deploy more troops to eastern Europe.

Ukraine is not a member of the NATO defense alliance, therefore members are not obliged to defend it.