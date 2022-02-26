Israel to move Ukraine embassy to Poland

'The embassy staff will cross the border into Ukraine every day in order to continue their diplomatic work'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Saturday that the Israeli embassy in Ukraine will be moved to Poland, days after it was relocated to the western city of Lviv prior to the Russian invasion.

“I instructed the Israeli embassy staff located in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine to move to accommodation on the Polish side of the border,” Lapid tweeted.

“The embassy staff will cross the border into Ukraine every day in order to continue their diplomatic work and help Israeli citizens leave Ukraine.”

Lapid continued to explain that the decision was made due to “the situation that took place this morning… including the situation on the ground, the security of the emissaries of the State of Israel, and the continuation of service to Israeli citizens.”

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed on the outskirts of Kyiv early Saturday morning, as heavy, frequent artillery fire and gunfire could be heard in the capital city.

On Thursday, some 400 Ukrainians in Lviv applied for Aliyah — compared to 60 before prior.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reiterated the call for nationals in Ukraine to leave the country.

"Leave now. Protect your lives. Our representatives are waiting for you at the border crossings in the west of the country.”

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said Saturday that it was moving its embassy in Ukraine to Poland to ensure the safety of its staff.

"Foreign affairs minister Wopke Hoekstra has decided that ambassador Jennes de Mol and his team will immediately move to Jaroslaw, on the Polish side of the border with Ukraine, to continue their work there," the ministry said.