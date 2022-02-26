UN: 5 million Ukrainians could be forced to flee abroad

'We are looking at ranges of one to three million into Poland,' says Afshan Khan of UNICEF

As fuel, cash, and medical supplies run low in parts of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, up to five million people could be forced to flee abroad, according to United Nations aid agencies.

Since Russia launched its assault on the eastern European country on Thursday, several thousand people have already crossed neighboring countries, UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

According to Poland’s Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker, some 100,000 Ukrainians have crossed into Poland, including 9,000 on Saturday.

"We are looking at ranges of one to three million into Poland... A scenario of one to five million including all surrounding countries," said Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia.

European Union member Poland, which has the region's largest Ukrainian community of about one million people, has seen a mass of refugees at its borders since the Russian invasion began.

Missiles pounded Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance into Saturday morning.

"As we speak, there have been major attacks in Kyiv that have created great fear and panic among the population with families really scared,” Khan said.

"We are still trying to see which civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit where.”

The director noted that UNICEF is focusing on cash assistance to families, and that the effect of Western sanctions on Russia will be analyzed in terms of the aid pipeline.