Regional chief: Russian troops break into Ukraine’s 2nd largest city

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

Russian troops entered Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, and fighting was under way on Sunday, the head of the regional administration said on the fourth day of Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country.

"The Russian enemy's light vehicles broke into the city of Kharkiv," Oleg Sinegubov said in a Facebook post. "The Ukrainian armed forces are eliminating the enemy."

This is a developing story