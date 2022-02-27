Jews at a synagogue in Odessa, Ukraine, pray for peace

'We pray for the integrity of Ukraine and that there will be peace in the world'

At the Central Synagogue in Odessa, Jews pray for peace as conflict with Russian troops envelopes other cities across Ukraine.

“We pray for the peace of the Jews in Ukraine, and we pray for the peace of all people in Ukraine,” Avraham Wolf, the Odessa Chief Rabbi, told i24NEWS.

“We pray for the integrity of Ukraine and that there will be peace in the world.”

Most of those gathered in the synagogue are stuck, they cannot cross the border and leave Ukraine because they lack the necessary documents.

“They don’t have passports - whoever has an Israeli passport escapes,” the rabbi said.

“We tried to issue passports for children in the orphanage - for two weeks we worked on issuing these passports and didn’t succeed because it's impossible, there’s no options.”

Despite facing a difficult situation, those at the Central Synagogue do not hesitate to welcome those in need.

Elisabeth Bondartyk, an Israeli citizen from Jerusalem, said she was received hospitably by the synagogue, who provided her with clothes suitable for Ukraine’s cold weather.

“I came without any warm things, and Ukraine’s winter is not like Jerusalem’s one… People gave me warm clothes here,” Bondartyk told i24NEWS.

“This is the only place where I had the support, the care, and some warmth.”