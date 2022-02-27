Kremlin: Bennett offers to mediate in Ukraine, Russia negotiations

This is a developing story...

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered to act as an intermediary in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, a Russian source said Sunday.

The information came from the Russian Interfax news agency, citing a Kremlin source.

During their conversation, Putin informed Israel's premier on "the course of a special military operation" in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, according to the Kremlin press service.

"In turn, Naftali Bennett offered Israel's intermediary services in order to suspend hostilities," the Kremlin added.

Additional details to follow...