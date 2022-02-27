Kyiv confirms talks with Moscow on Ukrainian-Belarusian border

'The politicians agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian without preconditions'

Ukraine on Sunday said it would hold talks with Russia at its border with Belarus — near the Chernobyl exclusion zone — after a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"The politicians agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian one without preconditions at the Ukraine-Belarus border, near the Pripyat River," Zelenskyy's office said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a Russian delegation was currently in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy rejected Russia's offer to hold talks in Belarus, citing Minsk's support for Russia.

Lukashenko allowed tens of thousands of Russian troops to take part in military exercises near the Ukrainian border, which served as a launching pad for the invasion that started Thursday morning.

The United States sanctioned Belarus for its support of Russia's military invasion.

Thus, Zelenskyy labeled Belarus as not a neutral territory to hold negotiations, instead suggesting alternative cities including Budapest and Warsaw for talks.

“We’re saying no to Minsk. Other cities can be a place to meet,” the president said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel. “Of course, we want peace, we want to meet, we want for the war to end. Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku — we have suggested all that to Russia,” he added.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation in Gomel "is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians."