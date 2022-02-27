Nations ban Russian planes from their 'democratic skies'

'There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies'

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, countries globally closed their airspace to Russian flights.

On Friday, Britain announced an immediate ban on Russian private jets from UK airspace, with the Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria following suit the same day.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Romania banned Russian carriers on Saturday.

"There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted.

Austria said on Sunday all Russian flights will no longer be able to use Austrian airspace or land at Austrian airports and Germany stated it will impose a three-month ban on all Russian flights. Only humanitarian flights will be exempt.

"We are doing everything to show Vladimir Putin that we do not accept his invasion of Ukraine," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a tweet.

France and Belgium also closed their skies, followed by Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.

On Sunday, Spain and Canada joined in banning Russian aircraft.

"We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine," Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter.

In tit-for-tat punitive measures, Russia on Sunday closed its airspace to flights operated by carriers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia.

A day earlier, it had closed its airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

On Friday, it banned all UK-linked planes from its skies.