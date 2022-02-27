Ukraine conflict: Israel helps evacuate Lebanese, Syrians, Egyptians

'We’ll help anyone who we can help to get to the border,' Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman says

Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that diplomats assisted Lebanese, Syrian and Egyptian nationals in evacuating from war-torn Ukraine, Haaretz reported.

A ministry spokesperson said that citizens of several countries in the region, including those officially in a state of war with the Jewish state, boarded a bus on the Polish side of the border organized by Israeli diplomats.

They joined Israeli citizens fleeing the country that was invaded by Russian forces on Thursday morning.

The Foreign Ministry also said that the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine is ready to “help Israeli residents from East Jerusalem.”

Haaretz journalist Fadi Amun posted to Twitter that a Lebanese citizen with a group of Arab Israelis told him that he had no way to get out of Ukraine, so an Israeli official responded that "we have no problem helping Lebanese or any other Arab citizens as well. He can join the Israeli bus."

Israel has stationed diplomats at border crossings to assist in the evacuation of Israeli citizens. The Israeli government has called on all citizens to leave Ukraine.

“We’ll help anyone who we can help to get to the border. We can’t help him cross the border,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told Haaretz.

“We’ve helped a Lebanese student yesterday, and we know that there are other students from other nationalities that are joining the Israeli buses, especially from the north. We estimate that there were about 2,000 Israelis that left Ukraine in the last three days since the war started. They joined 4,500 that left earlier in the last ten days.”