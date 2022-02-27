Tel Aviv lights up in colors of Ukrainian flag

'Tonight we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,' Mayor Ron Huldai says

Tel Aviv City Hall lit up yellow and blue on Sunday night in a show of solidarity with Ukraine currently under assault by Russian forces.

Yellow and blue are the national colors of the Eastern European nation and are displayed on the Ukrainian flag.

“Tonight we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We hold you close to our hearts," Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498002069806100489 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Israeli coastal city joins other cities around the world lighting up iconic landmarks in solidarity with the people of Ukraine — including the Empire State Building in New York City, the London Eye, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Demonstrations against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine have been taking place in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv since the conflict began on Thursday morning.

On Saturday night, thousands of people took to the streets, chanting "No to war," and "Yes to democratic Ukraine," as well as repeatedly chanting the Ukrainian national anthem.

Many of the demonstrators vocally criticized the Israeli government's initial response to the Russian invasion, calling it "weak" and "lackluster" and calling for stronger measures and rhetoric from Israeli leaders.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that Israel will send 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.