White House calls on China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

'This is not a time to stand on the sidelines,' says Psaki

The White House called on China to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday.

China implemented some sanctions imposed by the US and its allies against Russia due to the invasion and spoke in favor of Ukrainian sovereignty last week, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki in an interview with MSNBC.

She made it clear, however, that Beijing should do more.

"This is not a time to stand on the sidelines. This is a time to be vocal and condemn the actions of President Putin and Russia invading a sovereign country," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the interview.

Psaki said that US President Joe Biden did not speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently, yet she did not rule out a call in the future.

"But there's also important steps for the Chinese leadership to look at themselves and really assess where they want to stand as the history books are written," Psaki said, according to Reuters.

Biden did not mention China by name during his speech last week, only giving a veiled reference to the country.

"Putin will be a pariah on the international stage. Any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association," Biden said.