LIVEBLOG: Follow the latest updates as Russia's invasion enters 5th day
Isolation of Russia on the world stage ramps up as Moscow's military invasion continues
The UN General Assembly is set to hold a rare emergency session on Monday and US President Joe Biden will speak to allies as the West attempts to present a unified response to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's isolation is increasing as the conflict enters its fifth day, with its participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup teetering on the edge and countries banning Russian carriers from their airspace.
Meanwhile, the EU said that they are sending fighter jets to assist Ukraine as the refugee crisis continues to worsen.
February 28, 2022
Canada says Russian airline Aeroflot violated its airspace
Russian airline Aeroflot on Sunday violated a ban on Russian aircraft using Canadian airspace, Transport Canada said, the same day the country imposed the restriction in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
"We are aware that Aeroflot Flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace," Transport Canada said in a tweet late on Sunday.
Fake social media accounts aimed at Ukraine, says Meta
Pro-Russia groups are orchestrating misinformation campaigns on social media, using fake profiles or hacked accounts to paint Ukraine as a feeble pawn of Western duplicity, Meta said Sunday.
The cyber security team at the tech giant — parent of Facebook and Instagram — said it blocked a set of Russia-linked fake accounts that were part of a social media scheme to undermine Ukraine. — AFP
Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan
Russia's future in the World Cup teetered on a knife-edge Monday after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as "unacceptable" by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for football's showpiece event into chaos.
Governing body FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their bloody invasion of Ukraine.
