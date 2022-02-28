LIVEBLOG: Follow the latest updates as Russia's invasion enters 5th day

Isolation of Russia on the world stage ramps up as Moscow's military invasion continues

The UN General Assembly is set to hold a rare emergency session on Monday and US President Joe Biden will speak to allies as the West attempts to present a unified response to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's isolation is increasing as the conflict enters its fifth day, with its participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup teetering on the edge and countries banning Russian carriers from their airspace.

Meanwhile, the EU said that they are sending fighter jets to assist Ukraine as the refugee crisis continues to worsen.

