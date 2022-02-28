Israel: 2,500 Ukrainian Jews apply for Aliyah (Jewish Agency)

Ministry of Integration is preparing to welcome around 10,000 new Ukrainian immigrants

Nearly 2,500 Ukrainian Jews have applied to immigrate to Israel and obtain citizenship since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the Jewish Agency reported Sunday.

The semi-governmental organization, which handles immigration matters, said it had received more than 5,000 inquiries about immigration to Israel.

About half applied to immigrate immediately, the agency said.

Ukraine is home to a Jewish community of approximately 43,000 people. But about 200,000 Ukrainians are eligible for immigration under Israel's Law of Return, which extends the right to citizenship to anyone with a Jewish grandparent.

Israel's Immigration and Absorption Ministry said it was preparing to welcome around 10,000 new Ukrainian immigrants in the coming weeks and was ready to provide them with housing and financial assistance, among other things.

In total, about 3,100 Ukrainians immigrated to Israel in 2021, and a comparable number the previous year.

The war launched on February 24 in Ukraine by Russia could cause more than 7 million displaced people, according to a European commissioner.

It has already forced European countries to multiply reception structures, or to announce donations, alongside other states.

The Americans had recently estimated the number of refugees to be expected at 5 million if the conflict continued.