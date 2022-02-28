Poll: Most Ukrainians believe they will win against Russia

'Pessimistic sentiment is low and the level of faith in Ukraine’s armed forces has grown significantly'

According to a poll by the Ratings Sociological Group published Sunday, 70 percent of Ukrainians believe that their military will win against Russian forces.

The poll asked 2,000 Ukrainians over the age of 18, except those in the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in Crimea, and found that 91 percent support the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Of those asked, 16 percent were unsure of the victory and 15 percent remained neutral.

Among those confident in Ukraine, 47 said they were absolutely sure of a military victory and 23 said they were only rather confident.

"The level of faith in our own armed forces has increased significantly over the past week. There is no predominance of pessimistic sentiments in any region," said the group that conducted the poll.

Areas maintaining the highest level of confidence in Ukraine's military are in the west and the center, with 75-78 percent, whereas it's slightly lower in the south and the east at between 64-66 percent

Only 6 percent of those asked did not support the Ukrainian president's actions and 3 percent could not answer.

"Across Ukraine, pessimistic sentiment is low and the level of faith in Ukraine’s armed forces has grown significantly," The Kyiv Independent reported, noting that Zelensky's approval rate is three times what it was in December 2021.