Weapons made in German-Israeli factory being sent to Ukraine

Anti-tank rocket launchers manufactured at German plant owned by Israel's Rafael

Germany and the Netherlands are supplying Ukraine with anti-tank rocket launchers manufactured at a factory in Germany owned by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Calcalist reports.

The Germans and Dutch did not need Israeli approval for the weapons transfer because Germany financed the development of the Panzerfaust 3 bazooka before the acquisition of the plant by Rafael.

The weapons are manufactured by the Dynamit Noble AG plant, located in the city of Burbach, north of Frankfurt. The plant was sold to Rafael in 2004.

As part of aid to Ukraine following Russia's military invasion, the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz approved the transfer of 1,000 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank rocket launchers by the German Army.

The Dutch are supplying Ukraine with 200 Stinger air defense rockets and 50 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons with 400 rockets. The Dutch government received German approval for the transfer.

The German Army signed a contract with Rafael's subsidiary Dynamit Noble Defense in February of last year for the production and delivery of 3,000 rockets for the Panzerfaust 3-IT anti-tank weapon.

Germany has reversed its long-standing policy of banning weapons exports to conflict zones in order to assist Ukraine in fighting back against Russian forces.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin’s invading army,” Scholz said on Saturday.