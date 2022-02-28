Ukraine demands 'immediate ceasefire,' Russian withdrawal

Zelensky demands support, recognition from the European Union

Ukraine demanded an 'immediate ceasefire' and a withdrawal of Russian troops, Monday.

The declaration comes as Ukrainian and Russian delegations are meeting for negotiations on Ukraine's border with Belarus.

At around the same time Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the EU to immediately admit his country into the bloc.

“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s fair. I am sure we deserve it,” Zelensky said in a video speech shared over social media.

Zelensky and his nation's actions since the start of Russia's invasion on Thursday have spurred much of Europe into escalating the measures they are taking towards the Kremlin.