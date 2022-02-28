EU takes welcoming stance as Ukraine refugee crisis intensifies

Open-door policy in stark contrast to treatment of migrants and refugees from outside Europe

Europe has welcomed refugees fleeing Ukraine after Russia's military invasion, with some highlighting the stark contrast in the EU bloc's stance toward migrants and refugees from Middle Eastern and African countries.

More than half a million refugees have fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russian tanks started rolling across the border on Thursday morning, according to UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi.

The UN on Monday said that more than half of the refugees have poured into Poland.

Many EU countries have opened their arms to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict. On Sunday, all of the bloc's 27 member states decided unanimously to take in Ukrainian refugees without asking them to apply for asylum first. The open-door policy will be in effect for up to three years.

But while the EU is earning praise for its stance toward Ukrainian refugees, it has been less receptive toward people coming from outside of Europe.

For example, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban three months ago announced a zero-tolerance policy toward allowing migrants and refugees from the Middle East and Africa to enter Hungary.

But the right-wing populist leader has changed his tone dramatically in recent days, telling Ukrainians that his country was "letting everyone in."

Ukraine shares cultural, religious and historical ties with countries such as Poland and Hungary.

Jeff Crisp, a former head of policy, development and evaluation at the UN Human Rights Council, told the Associated Press that he was struck by the double standard.

"Countries that had been really negative on the refugee issue and have made it very difficult for the EU to develop coherent refugee policy over the last decade, suddenly come forward with a much more positive response," Crisp noted.