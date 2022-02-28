Ukraine fears ‘tens of deaths’ as Russia bombards Kharkiv

'As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services'

Russian shelling killed at least 11 civilians in Ukraine's second most populated city Kharkiv on Monday, the regional governor said, adding that dozens more were wounded.

News of the shelling arrives on the fifth day of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and one day after Ukrainian troops repelled an attack on Kharkiv by Moscow's army.

"The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no critical infrastructure, where there are no positions of the armed forces," Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services... currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded," he added.

Kyiv’s forces previously pushed back Moscow’s invading troops from Kharkiv and reclaimed the municipality on Sunday.

Emergency services in Kharkiv reported that a residential building was struck by Russian fire as missiles were launched on the city throughout the night.

News of Moscow’s strikes on residential areas also emerged from Ukraine’s capital city over the weekend - Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced on his official Twitter account Saturday that Russia “hit a residential apartment in Kyiv” during an attack on the municipality.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1497463617767227395 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He denounced the invasion force as “war criminals,” and urged the world to “fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, (and) ruin its economy” in response to the attack.