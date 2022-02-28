Kremlin: Putin tells Macron Crimea recognition is key to end war

Russia also calls for 'the demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state'

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his counterpart on Monday that the demilitarization of Ukraine and Western recognition of Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula were prerequisites to ending fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin stressed that a settlement is possible only if Russia's legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account,” a Kremlin readout of the call said.

These interests include “the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea,” in addition to “the demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state and ensuring its neutral status," the Kremlin continued.

“The Russian side is open to negotiations with representatives of Ukraine and hopes that they will lead to the expected results,” the country’s presidential office added.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in a move largely denounced as unlawful by the West, first invading the region with unmarked troops which Moscow denied were linked to its military.

Putin later confessed that the unidentified troops, referred to in the media as “little green men,” were part of Russia’s armed forces.

The president explained at the time that the servicemen were sent to Crimea in order to preserve stability in the area as residents participated in a vote to determine whether to become a part of Russia - a referendum disputed by world powers.

Most of the international community does not recognize Russian sovereignty over the region.