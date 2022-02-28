Belarus leader Lukashenko warns of ‘third world war’

'We should be very reserved and steer clear of it. Because nuclear war is the end of everything'

Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday warned that Western sanctions were pushing Russia towards a “third world war.”

The same day, The Washington Post reported that Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine.

"In a situation like this, we should be aware that there are such sanctions. A great deal is being said about the banking sector. It’s worse than war," said Lukashenko, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

"Russia is being pushed towards a third world war. We should be very reserved and steer clear of it. Because nuclear war is the end of everything."

The Belarusian leader claimed that the United States is the “only beneficiary” of the current conflict, adding that it aimed to “put Europe in its place and remove competitors.”

"Today we must stop the war," Lukashenko stated while casting a ballot at a referendum on changing Belarus's constitution.

"I would not even call it ‘war’ right now: It is still a conflict. Another day or two and there will be a war."

He added that Russia aimed to "restore Ukraine.”

A US administration official told The Washington Post, on condition of anonymity, that the Belarusian capital of “Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin.”

The official added that Belarusian troops could deploy to Ukraine as soon as Monday.

Lukashenko denied that Belarus was taking part in the fighting, but warned that troops are ready to deploy within a matter of hours, "if necessary,” The Post reported.

“Russia does not need this. They have… enough people to solve the problems that Russia wants to solve.”