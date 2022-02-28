Philanthropist group to give $10m in aid to Ukrainian Jews

'We see it as our duty to help Jews in danger, as we have done in other times and places'

The Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) announced on Monday that it would give $10 million in emergency assistance to Jews impacted by the war in Ukraine.

GPG is a global family of foundations, co-founded by philanthropists Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, and German Khan.

Fridman and Aven were sanctioned on Monday by the European Union as part of asset freezes and visa blockages against other Russian oligarchs and the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

One phase of the emergency aid package will see $5m distributed to support:

- The Jewish Agency’s evacuation efforts and to enhance the security of Jewish organizations.

- The Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC) to fund a campaign to distribute 30,000 packages of non-perishable foodstuffs across Ukraine

- The Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) to support their work with vulnerable Jewish populations in Ukraine

- Regional and local Jewish community organizations operating homes for the elderly, orphanages, and other critical communal infrastructure in Ukraine, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The other $5m will be used to support humanitarian aid needs as the Russian invasion of Ukraine develops.

“As we watch with great distress the scenes coming from Ukraine, we see it as our duty to help Jews in danger, as we have done in other times and places,” said Gennady Gazin, Chairman of the Board of GPG.

“As someone born in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, I am especially pained by this suffering,” Gazin added, The Post reported.

“I hope that peace will return and the Ukrainian Jewish community will be able to withstand these hardships and thrive again.”

Rabbi Raphael Rutman of the FJC said: “All Jews are responsible for each other… we are proud to join forces with GPG to bring food to those who are in desperate need today and will be in need tomorrow.”