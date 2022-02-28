UN human rights body to debate Ukraine crisis

'Human rights are universal and can’t be manipulated to justify wars and crimes'

Ukraine and its allies on Monday called for a United Nations inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia during its invasion that started Thursday.

The UN Human Rights Council voted on the same day to accept Ukraine's request to hold an urgent debate of the war in Ukraine, where a Ukrainian draft resolution will be considered.

If adopted, a commission of three independent experts would investigate all alleged violations of international law in Crimea and the Donestk and Luhansk regions since 2014 as well as in other areas of Ukraine since Thursday.

The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor Karim Khan also said Monday that he was launching an investigation on the "situation in Ukraine.”

"I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine" since 2014, Khan said.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Yevheniia Filipenko told the human rights body: "Russian forces attempt to sow panic among the population by specifically targeting kindergartens and orphanages, hospitals and mobile medical aid brigades thus committing acts that may amount to war crimes."

Sheba Crocker, the United States ambassador to the UN, told Reuters that Monday’s vote to hold the debate showed that Russia was totally isolated on the Council.

Russia’s ambassador Gennady Gatilov said it launched “special operations to stop the tragedy” in Ukraine’s separatist Donbas region, and that Russian forces were not firing on civilian targets.

"Allow me to convey something directly to the representative from Russia,” Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told the UN rights forum.

“Human rights are universal and can’t be manipulated to justify wars and crimes.”