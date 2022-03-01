LIVEBLOG: Follow the latest updates as Ukraine war rages on

Russia's invasion of its neighbor continues in crisis-struck Ukraine

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth day, Moscow faces mounting calls for its isolation from the international community - either in the form of sanctions, bans, or corporate pullouts.

FIFA barred Russia from participating in the upcoming 2022 World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee recommended organizers of sport events to "not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions."

Shell, BP, and Norway's Equinor announced that they would exit the country, and more Western companies are expected to follow the move in the coming days.

The withdrawals, alongside Western sanctions on Moscow, are battering Russia's economy.

The conflict in Ukraine displaced masses of civilians fleeing clashes between troops - prompting hundreds of thousands of inhabitants to head for refuge across the border.

To read the previous i24NEWS liveblog on the Ukraine crisis, click here.