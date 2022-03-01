LIVEBLOG: Follow the latest updates as Ukraine war rages on
Russia's invasion of its neighbor continues in crisis-struck Ukraine
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth day, Moscow faces mounting calls for its isolation from the international community - either in the form of sanctions, bans, or corporate pullouts.
FIFA barred Russia from participating in the upcoming 2022 World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee recommended organizers of sport events to "not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions."
Shell, BP, and Norway's Equinor announced that they would exit the country, and more Western companies are expected to follow the move in the coming days.
The withdrawals, alongside Western sanctions on Moscow, are battering Russia's economy.
The conflict in Ukraine displaced masses of civilians fleeing clashes between troops - prompting hundreds of thousands of inhabitants to head for refuge across the border.
To read the previous i24NEWS liveblog on the Ukraine crisis, click here.
March 01, 2022
Western companies' pullout from Russia expected to accelerate
More Western companies are expected to pull out of Russia on Tuesday, as corporations and investors across industries follow the lead of energy firms BP and Shell that abandoned multi-billion-dollar positions after the invasion of Ukraine.
Leading banks, airlines, auto makers and more have cut shipments, ended partnerships and called Russia's actions unacceptable. Many more said they were considering action. — Reuters
Rouble sell-off slows, dollar resumes rise as Ukraine crisis buffets trade
The rouble tried to regain some stability on Tuesday after its crash to an all-time low, while the U.S. dollar resumed its rise against major peers as traders paused for breath amid the fast-moving Ukraine crisis. — Reuters
Russian army on outskirts of southern Ukrainian city Kherson: mayor
Secretary of State Blinken reaffirms US support of Ukraine in call
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
i24NEWS speaks with civilians in crisis-struck Ukraine
Large Russian military convoy forms outside of Kyiv
A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday as fears grew the invading forces were set to launch devastating assaults aimed at taking control of Kyiv and other major cities.
Satellite images showed a long build-up of armored vehicles and artillery starting 18 miles north of the city, as Moscow defied mounting global pressure and a wave of international sanctions that have smashed Russia's economy. - AFP
Disney and Sony suspend film releases in Russia over Ukraine war
Disney and Sony Pictures are suspending the release of their films in theaters in Russia after Moscow's assault on Ukraine, the companies announced separately on Monday.
It follows the example of other major firms choosing to pull out of the country since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion last week.
"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming 'Turning Red' from Pixar," Disney said in a statement. - AFP