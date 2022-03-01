Ukraine’s foreign legion draws American, Canadian volunteers

'Those that benefit from a democratic society are duty-bound to support them'

After President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call for volunteers, dozens of Americans and Canadians are joining up with Ukraine’s newly-formed foreign legion.

The president announced the legion’s creation in a statement on Sunday, adding that joining the division “will be the key evidence of your support for our country.”

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also spoke on the new unit, and advised those interested in participating to contact the foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in their respective countries.

Since the announcement, several volunteers from Canada and the United States are planning their deployments to Ukraine - including a number of military veterans.

“I feel guilty to not go,” a 26-year-old US 82nd Airborne Division veteran - identified only by his first name, Dax - said.

Others becoming members of the legion are not looking to fight, like 35-year-old physician Julien Auger in Quebec, Canada.

The physician explained that he is joining up to become a medic with Ukraine’s Health Ministry and distribute “neutral” humanitarian assistance.

“Global opinion and support is the key right now to solving the conflict,” Auger said.

Another volunteer, an unnamed US Army cadet turned software software developer, said that he would not inform his parents of his decision to join the legion until he heads to the airport.

“If they're willing to defend democracy then I think those that benefit from a democratic society are duty-bound to support them,” the 25-year-old told Reuters.