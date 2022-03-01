Zelensky adviser says Kyiv understands Israel is in 'special position'

'Difficult for it to take an unequivocal position because of the situation in Syria and the Middle East'

A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Israeli media that Kyiv understands that Jerusalem is in a tough spot regarding its public stance on Russia's military invasion.

Speaking to the Kan pubcaster, Oleksiy Arestovych said that “everyone in Ukraine understands that Israel is in a special position and it is difficult for it to take an unequivocal position because of the situation in Syria and the Middle East."

Arestovych added that Israel “needs to defend itself and its interests, and we support and welcome that.”

Russia maintains a strong military presence in Syria, including two bases — Khmeimim Air Base southeast of Latakia and a naval facility in Tartus.

Israel coordinates with the Russian military before conducting air strikes against Iranian-backed targets in Syria.

There is concern that Moscow will move to limit or stop altogether the targeted strikes in Syrian territory. However, Russia tried to allay any fears with a recent statement that military coordination in Syria would continue.

“Our military officials discuss the practical issues of this substantively on a daily basis. This mechanism has proven to be useful and will continue to work,” the Russian embassy said in a statement to The Times of Israel.

The Golan Heights is also a sensitive issue, with Russia's UN envoy, Dmitry Polyanskiy, telling the Security Council a day before Russia's invasion of Ukraine that Moscow does not "recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights that are an inalienable part of Syria."