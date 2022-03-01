'The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large'

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States and a number of rights groups alleged Russia used vacuum bombs and cluster munitions during its invasion of the country.

Ukraine’s envoy to the US, Oksana Markarova, said that Russia deployed a thermobaric weapon, known as a vaccuum bomb, on Ukrainians.

“They used the vacuum bomb today,” the official told reporters, adding that “The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large.”

Vacuum bombs, which are condemned by a number of international organizations, leverage oxygen from surrounding air in order to produce a high-temperature explosion.

The weapon’s resulting blast wave, which is capable of vaporizing human bodies, also lasts longer than what is typically created by conventional explosives.

CNN reported on Saturday that one of its teams saw a TOS-1 or TOS-1A Multiple Rocket Launcher capable of launching rockets with thermobaric warheads close to Ukraine’s border.

Although no official confirmation was issued on the potential use of a vacuum bomb in Ukraine, Washington was troubled by reports of the weapon.

If such allegations are true, “it would potentially be a war crime,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a news briefing.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also said Russia used cluster munitions - controversial weapons which scatter smaller submunitions across an area - in Ukraine.