Explainer: The first seven days of the Ukraine Russia War

For the first time since the end of the Second World War, large-scale conventional warfare is raging in Europe. A continent once blighted by violence but peaceful for most of the lives of its citizens, is learning once again what war means.

The Ukraine-Russia War - or the "special military operation" as it is described in Russia - is a conflict taking place under an unprecedented media spotlight, with journalists, civilians and even soldiers uploading events online, as they happen.

Such a deluge of information can be overwhelming and hard to follow.

That's why i24NEWS is publishing a summary of the first seven days' fighting, highlighting the key events of each day and important trends on the battlefield that were observed.

Day 1 - February 24

Russia began it's invasion around 5:00am local time, on February 24. It launched troops into Ukraine from Belarus to the north, Russia to the east, and the Crimean Peninsula to the south. At the same time, airstrikes were reported across Ukraine, mostly targeting military installations.

A wave of refugees fled Kyiv and other locations, heading westwards towards sanctuary, mostly in Poland. Routes heading west from the capital quickly became congested, with people abandoning their vehicles due to lack of fuel or gridlocked roads, continuing their flight on foot.

The UN refugee agency estimated that around 100,000 people fled their homes in the first day of the conflict.

In the late afternoon (local time) reports emerged of a Russian air assault taking place, targeting an airfield on the edge of Kyiv. This operation, coupled with reports of Russian military vehicles spotted on the edge of the capital, led analysts to assess that Russia's strategy was to 'decapitate' Ukraine, seizing Kyiv to bring the rest of the country to heel.

Ukrainian troops fought back however, subsequently recapturing the airbase.

Day 2 - February 25

As day two of the invasion began, Russian troops appeared to be making gains: pinning the Ukrainian military in the east of the country, while two columns of armored vehicles originating in the north and south attempted to link up, cutting the country in half.

However as the day progressed Western intelligence sources began to brief that Russia's advance was slower than anticipated, and that its troops failed to capture any of their assessed major objectives.

Some allies of Ukraine began escalating their sanctions against the Kremlin, banning Russian flights from their airspace - a move followed within days by many Western states. Russia matched the gesture, banning western airlines from its territory.

The UN reported that more than 50,000 Ukrainians fled their country in the first 48 hours of the war.

Day 3 - February 26

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky remained in a Kyiv under lockdown, with citizens hiding from airstrikes in basements and subway stations. The former comedian traveled around the capital, posting defiant videos to social media in an effort to raise Ukrainians' morale, and to shame the West into more robustly supporting his nation.

Concerns over the presence of Russian pre-placed sabotage teams led to Kyiv's mayor declaring a curfew, which ran over the weekend.

Chechen fighters, notorious for human rights abuses, deployed to Ukraine to assist Russian forces.

Signaling the start of a huge shift in its foreign policy in light of Russia's military actions, Germany declared that it would provide weapons to Ukraine - ending its 75 year commitment not to send lethal hardware into conflict zones. In the coming days it would announce a huge spike in its military spending.

By around noon on the third day of the invasion, 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the border into Poland, the Polish deputy interior minister said.

Day 4 - February 27

Day four saw setbacks for Russia. It's troops advanced into Ukraine's eastern, and second largest, city Kharkiv, and then appeared to be driven back by local forces, who proclaimed they still held the city.

Videos also emerged on social media showing Russian soldiers captured by the Ukrainian military and militias. While it could not be ruled out that the captives were speaking under duress, they talked of being misled about their deployment, having been told they were on exercise.

These videos, along with footage of burned out Russian armored convoys, fostered optimism among Ukrainian supporters that maybe Putin underestimated the people he sought to vassalize.

Perhaps as a result of this perceived stalling in Russia's momentum, Putin ordered his nuclear deterrence force to increase its readiness, alarming heads of state across the globe.

Day 5 - February 28

The fifth day of the invasion was characterized by an escalation in the degree of violence Russian forces unleashed on Ukraine's cities. Potentially due to frustration at the setbacks of the previous two days, the Kremlin's troops switched tactics.

An increased use of heavy artillery was seen, most notably in the apparent use of multi-barrel rocket launchers (MBRL) to bombard Kharkiv.

MBRLs, such as the Russian BM-21 Grad, are inherently indiscriminate, raining down fire over a wide area. The alleged use of these weapons to target residential neighborhoods was widely condemned, with Ukraine's president urging that an investigation into war crimes be opened.

At the same time elsewhere in the country, Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the border of Belarus for negotiations. Zelensky noted before the meeting that he expected nothing to come from the sit down but that he would take every effort available to end the war.

No major breakthrough came from the talks, with mediators agreeing to meet again.

Day 6 - March 1

Day six of the war saw the spread of the realization that despite their successes in previous days, the Ukrainian military still faced an enormous challenge. As many as 70 of its soldiers were killed in a strike on a base in Okhtyrka, just to the west of Kharkiv, in Ukraine's east and Russia continued to make small territorial gains, its troops entering the south-eastern city of Berdyansk.

Ukraine complained that it was seeing Russia making use of controversial weapons, such as cluster munitions and thermobaric 'vacuum' bombs, and attacks and pressure on the eastern city of Kharkiv continued to mount.

Some analysts commented that as the Ukrainian army took increasing losses, it appeared to be losing coherence as a conventional military organization, and was meshing with civilian militias into a more irregular force suited to guerilla tactics.

Ukraine's Zelensky appealed directly to the European Union in a video message; the two standing ovations he received in stark contrast to the cold shoulder shown to Russia's FM Sergeĭ Lavrov, when he spoke by video to UN rights forum.

All of this occurred as a Russian armored convoy - first spotted in satellite imagery released by a US technology company three days earlier - continued its march on Kyiv from the north.

Day 7 - March 2

Russia continued to make gains, declaring in the morning that it captured the southern city of Kherson - its largest urban conquest thus far in the war.

Away from the south where the Kremlin is seeing its most success, Russian paratroopers landed in the besieged city of Kharkiv in the north-east, with street battles around a hospital ensuing.

And in Kyiv, the invading army slowly tightened the noose around the capital, as the armored convoy from the north continued to advance - slowed by lack of fuel, breakdowns, and other issues, Western intelligence suggested.

By the middle of the day, the UN's refugee agency said that up to 836,000 people fled Ukraine - not counting those displaced by the war internally.

The mounting refugee crisis prompted Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk to ask the Pope to seek concessions from Russian President Putin to allow for the opening of humanitarian corridors

Later in the day, the United Nations General Assembly announced that it would adopt a resolution denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, also calling on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the country.

The motion was backed by 141 out of 193 member states.

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan also announced an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine would "immediately proceed" after 39 nations backed the probe.

