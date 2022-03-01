Zelensky: 'EU will be stronger with Ukraine'

Ukrainian president calls for EU membership in video address to European Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the EU to accept Ukraine as a member in a video address to European parliamentarians on Tuesday.

The besieged leader received a standing ovation before and after the speech during a special session on the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

"The EU will be much stronger with Ukraine... we have proven our strengths. At a minimum we are the same as Europe. Prove you are with us. Prove that you will not let us go. Prove you are indeed Europeans," Zelensky said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498622704886374406 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine."

Zelensky called the Russian shelling of the country's second largest city Kharkiv, a "war crime."

Russian forces bombarded a residential area of Kharkiv with rockets on Monday, killing at least nine civilians, including three children, and wounding 37 others, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

On Tuesday morning, a Russian rocket slammed into a street next to a government building in central Kharkiv, causing a massive explosion.

Satellite images also show a huge Russian convoy lined up near the capital Kyiv.

"Every square from today will be called Freedom Square in every city of our country. Nobody is going to break us. We are strong. We are Ukrainians," Zelensky said.