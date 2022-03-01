UN seeks $1.7 billion for urgent Ukraine aid

'This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine. The crisis has turned very ugly, very fast'

The United Nations launched an emergency appeal on Tuesday for $1.7 billion to provide urgent humanitarian aid to people caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and refugees fleeing the fighting.

An estimated 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, according to the UN, while it projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may soon need help in neighboring countries.

"This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said.

"The crisis has turned very ugly, very fast. We must turn that initial shock and disbelief and uncertainty about the days to come into compassion and solidarity with the millions of ordinary Ukrainians who now need emergency relief and protection."

The UN's flash appeal wants $1.1b to assist six million people inside Ukraine for an initial three months.

Up to 40 percent of the funds will be distributed to people directly in cash.

The aid program also includes food, water, sanitation, support for health care and education services, and shelter assistance to rebuild damaged homes.

It also aims to support the authorities in maintaining and setting up transit and reception centers for displaced people.

"We've all been watching the frightening scenes of fear and devastation in Ukraine," Griffiths said.

"Families with small children are hunkered down in basements and subway stations or running for their lives to the terrifying sound of explosions and wailing sirens. Casualty numbers are rising fast.”