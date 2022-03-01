Ukraine: Babi Yar Holocaust memorial damaged in Russian bombing

'We must not allow the truth to - once again - become the victim of war'

Russia's latest attack on Kyiv struck a major Holocaust memorial while targeting a television broadcast tower, the board of the site said on Tuesday.

The Babi Yar memorial is on a mass grave of 34,000 Jews, murdered in 1941 when the city underwent Nazi occupation.

Andriy Yermak, Chairman of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said: "Russia has launched a missile attack on the territory where the Babi Yar memorial complex is located. Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of the Holocaust!"

Natan Sharansky, the chairman of the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center and former head of the Jewish Agency, said in a statement: “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin seeking to distort and manipulate the Holocaust to justify an illegal invasion of a sovereign democratic country is utterly abhorrent. It is symbolic that he starts attacking Kyiv by bombing the site of the Babi Yar, the biggest of Nazi massacres,” referring to remarks by Putin that the invasion of Ukraine was, in part, to "denazify" the country, The Times of Israel reported.

“We, at the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, built on Europe’s largest mass grave of the Holocaust, work to preserve historical memory following decades of Soviet suppression of historical truth, so that the evils of the past can never be repeated. We must not allow the truth to - once again - become the victim of war,” he continued.

A security team plans to head to the site to inspect the damage, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the recent bombing with a strongly worded tweet: "To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…"