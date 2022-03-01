Zelensky urges ‘no-fly zone’ ahead of ceasefire talks

'It’s necessary to at least stop bombing people... then sit down at the negotiating table'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire begin, and called for NATO members to impose a “no-fly zone.”

As the first round of negotiations earlier this week yielded scant progress, Zelensky urged world leaders to stop the Russian air force with a “no-fly zone” course of action, saying it would be preventative and not meant to drag NATO into the war.

He said, however, that United States President Joe Biden told him that now was not the time to introduce such a measure.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498621118076309506 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zelensky also said Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if the alliance bloc shut the door on Ukraine’s membership prospects.

"This means that we have our territorial integrity, that our borders are protected, we have special relations with all our neighbors, we are completely safe, and the guarantors that give us security, they guarantee this legally,” he said.

In a joint interview with Reuters and CNN News, Zelensky set out conditions for further talks with Russia: “It’s necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table.”

Just as he was speaking, news dropped that a Russian missile hit a TV tower in Kyiv, killing five and wounding five others.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498683408947548171 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier on Tuesday, missiles bombarded the eastern city of Kharkiv as well.

While Ukraine has received shipments of aid and weapons from NATO members to help withstand the Russian military invasion, Zelensky still called on the international community to do more.

Ukraine continues to press NATO to accelerate its entry into the alliance, a move opposed by Russia and cited as one of the reasons for Moscow’s campaign.