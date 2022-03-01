Western envoys, allies walk out on Lavrov speech to UN rights forum

Lavrov accuses the EU of engaging in a "Russophobic frenzy" by supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine

Over 100 diplomats from roughly 40 Western countries and allies walked out of a speech given by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top UN human rights forum on Tuesday, protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The boycott by envoys from the European Union, the United States, Britain and others left only few in the room including Russia's ambassador to the UN and envoys from Syria, China and Venezuela.

Lavrov addressed the UN Human Rights Council remotely, after canceling his visit due to what the Russian mission said were EU states blocking his flight path, Reuters reported.

In his speech, Lavrov accused the EU of engaging in a "Russophobic frenzy" by supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine during Moscow's military campaign.

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod joined Ukraine's ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko behind a large Ukrainian blue and yellow flag.

Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP Ambassadors and diplomats gather next to Ukraine's ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko (3 L, with colored facemask) holding a Ukrainian flag after they walkout while Russia's foreign minister addressed with a pre-recorded video message the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva on March 1, 2022.

"It is a remarkable show of support for Ukrainians who are fighting for their independence," Filipenko told reporters, according to Reuters.

Filipenko said there had been "massive destruction to civilian infrastructure" in Kharkiv, adding: "The maternity wards are being attacked, civilian residential buildings are being bombed."

Russia has denied targeting any civilian sites.

Canada's Joly said: "Minister Lavrov was giving his version, which is false, about what is happening in Ukraine and so that's why we wanted to show a very strong stance together."