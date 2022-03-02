LIVEBLOG: US closes airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks
Russia continues assault on Ukrainian cities as the West further isolates Moscow
The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, seven days into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions.
Already shunned by the West, Russia is showing no signs of stopping its assault that has included strikes on Kyiv and rocket attacks in the second-largest city of Kharkiv.
Dozens have been killed.
In Washington, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday hammered his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his first State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress, calling Putin a "dictator" and promising to "inflict pain" on Moscow's leader in response to his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. — i24NEWS/Reuters
March 02, 2022
Russian forces continue to press forward
Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments
Kharkiv under siege
Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine 's second city, sparking immediate and "ongoing" fighting, the Ukrainian military says.
Biden denunciation
US President Joe Biden brands Vladimir Putin a "dictator" in his keynote annual State of the Union address, saying Russia faces withering economic and diplomatic isolation.
Biden also announces that Russian aircraft will be banned from US airspace.
Air war in the north
Russia steps up its bombing campaign, hitting Kyiv's main television tower, two residential buildings in a town north west of the city and local government headquarters in Kharkiv.
Southern Front
Russian checkpoints encircle the Black Sea city of Kherson. Its port and railway station are now in Russian hands, according to the mayor.
Russian attacks leave the strategic Black Sea port city of Mariupol without electricity.
Civilians flee
More than 677,000 people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN's refugee agency says, with the number rising rapidly.
A court to hold war hearings
The UN's International Court of Justice says it will hold public hearings on March 7 and 8 over Ukraine 's allegations of "genocide" by Russia.
Independent media blocked
Russia blocks an independent TV channel and a liberal radio station, tightening a virtual media blackout on news of the war.
Companies exit Russia
A string of Western companies announce they are scaling back business with Russia, including three of the world's largest shipping companies and energy firms Eni, ExxonMobil and Boeing.
Race for cash
Russians race to withdraw cash after the introduction of capital controls and as the ruble hovers around record lows against the dollar.
EU announces more sanctions
The European Union bans Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting in the bloc.
Nord Stream 2 goes under
The Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 company goes insolvent after Germany halts the gas pipeline following Moscow's invasion. The European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank also prepares to enter bankruptcy.
Soprano scraps concerts
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko withdraws from concerts as controversy rages over her pro-Kremlin stance despite her condemnation of the war.
Oil price soars
Oil prices soars past $110 a barrel, despite the International Energy Agency members agreeing to release 60 million barrels from stockpiles. — AFP