LIVEBLOG: US closes airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks

Russia continues assault on Ukrainian cities as the West further isolates Moscow

The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, seven days into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions.

Already shunned by the West, Russia is showing no signs of stopping its assault that has included strikes on Kyiv and rocket attacks in the second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Dozens have been killed.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday hammered his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his first State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress, calling Putin a "dictator" and promising to "inflict pain" on Moscow's leader in response to his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. — i24NEWS/Reuters

