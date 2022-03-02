Israel signs UN resolution condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine

Move comes after Jerusalem criticized for attempting to maintain good relations with both Kyiv, Moscow

Israel on Tuesday backed a draft UN resolution condemning Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, Kan pubcaster reported.

The Jewish state joined 93 other countries in co-sponsoring the proposal introduced by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslystsa.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498816723713241090 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A vote on the non-binding resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine is expected on Wednesday, with two-thirds of the global body's members needed for it to pass.

Israel will vote in favor of the resolution, its UN ambassador, Michael Herzog, said on Twitter.

The authors are aiming to get more than 100 votes in favor to demonstrate the extent of Russia's isolation.

"Israel believes in upholding the international order and undeniably supports Ukraine, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity," Herzog said in a series of tweets.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498815727410761728 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"This position will be expressed at the UN General Assembly as we cosponsor and vote in favor of the resolution condemning the Russian attack against Ukraine."

Jerusalem was criticized for its initial response to the Russian attack, including from the United States over Israel refusing on Friday to support the UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion.

However, a senior adviser to Ukraine's president said that Kyiv understands Israel's sensitive position with Russia at its doorstep in Syria and the need to be able to strike Iranian targets in Syria.

Israel's UN envoy acknowledged this on Twitter:

"While our moral position is clear, we are striving to pursue it in a way that will maintain our freedom of operations against Iran in the region, which is in everybody’s interest."