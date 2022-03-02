Ukrainian brewery swaps beers for Molotov cocktails

'Everyone is doing what they can or what they know how to,' a beer brewer turned bomb-maker tells i24NEWS

As Russian forces continue to press into Ukrainian cities with convoys of tanks, one brewery in the western city of Lviv is mass-producing Molotov cocktails to resist the invasion.

The firebombs found themselves a front in Ukraine after its Defense Ministry urged people to make as many as possible, and even provided instructions on how to make them and what targets are vulnerable.

“Why have we decided to make Molotov cocktails instead of brewing beer? Because we can,” Yuriy Zastavnyi, a beer-brewer turned bomb-maker, told i24NEWS.

“Everyone is doing what they can or what they know how to,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately, Ukrainians in the past few years found themselves in a situation where they had to fight for their freedom.”

The Molotov cocktail is widely considered as the poor man’s grenade - a bottle of thickened glass filled with gasoline topped with a burning rag to explode on impact.

“We send Molotovs to our barricades in Lviv. We send some to Kyiv too,” Lviv resident Nazar told i24NEWS.

The improvised weapon first debuted as a tank-killer in the 1936 Spanish Civil War and won its reputation at the hands of the Finnish army during World War II, where it was used to destroy Soviet tanks.

More than 80 years later, it is returning to its original purpose, seeming to give Ukrainians hope that they can resist the Russian war machines.