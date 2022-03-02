Zelensky urges Jews to 'not remain silent' on Ukraine

President calls for Jews to 'shout about killings of civilians... the murders of Ukrainians'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on Jews around the world "to not remain silent" a day after a Russian missile hit a TV tower in Kyiv adjacent to the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial.

"I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Don't you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now," he said.

"Nazism is born in silence. So shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians."

Zelensky is Jewish and has many relatives who were murdered during the Nazi Holocaust.

At least five people were killed and five others wounded in the attack, the Ukrainian emergencies service said.

At least one missile struck a building in a Jewish cemetery at the site, sparking a blaze that firefighters were called to extinguish.

A spokesperson for the site told The Times of Israel that there did not appear to be any damage to the memorial itself.

Israeli and Jewish leaders condemned the attack in the area of the memorial commemorating the Nazi massacre of 33,771 Jews on September 29 and 30, 1941.

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the attack, without mentioning Russia, saying that Israel "denounced the damage" to the complex.

“We call for the sacred site to be protected and honored,” Lapid said.

Israel's Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, issued a statement condemning the "deadly Russian attack."