Israel’s envoy to Ukraine fears humanitarian crisis at Poland border

Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine warned that the situation at the Poland-Ukraine border crossing could turn into a humanitarian catastrophe.

“This is where the real humanitarian crisis is happening,” Michael Brodsky told The Times of Israel (The Times) on Monday from the city of Przemysl, under 10 miles from the Medyka border crossing in Poland.

Brodsky described a massive horde of vehicles and people as men were being split from women and children once they neared the crossing.

“Men are standing alone. It’s a very big crowd, a few thousand angry men,” he continued.

“It’s a very loaded situation. You could feel this pressure in the air. And it could be dangerous.”

On Tuesday, Filippo Grandi, who heads the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) tweeted: “The number of people who have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries has reached 677,000.”

The agency reported that around half of those - 377,400 - took their chances at Poland’s border.

"People spend 24, 48 hours in their cars and buses,” Brodsky told The Times.

“People are angry, people are tired, sleepless.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday ordered the Ukrainian embassy staff to relocate from Lviv to Poland.

“It’s a humanitarian crisis, which should be addressed by the Ukrainians first, and by the Red Cross, the UN,” said Brodsky.

The ambassador noted that the 100 tons of humanitarian aid Israel sent to Ukraine is expected to arrive in Warsaw on Tuesday and be loaded on trucks at the border by the following day.