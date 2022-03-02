Israel busing citizens fleeing Ukraine from Lviv to Polish border

Nearly 3,000 Israelis are still in Ukraine, half would not be interested in leaving the territory

Israel's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it was arranging transport for Israelis and their families from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv to the Polish border later in the day.

"Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be at the border post to assist you," the ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 3,000 Israelis are still in Ukraine, half of them not interested in leaving the territory, according to a spokesman for the Ukrainian Embassy of Israel, now based in Przemyśl, on the other side of the border in Poland.

Some 3,000 others have already fled the fighting since the start of the Russian invasion last Thursday, the embassy said.

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid assessed the situation on Wednesday, then had his office announce that border services would be expanded to provide initial food and medicine assistance to Israelis fleeing Ukraine, on the sidelines of consular assistance.

“Docking stations at border crossings represent a new and important task,” Lapid said in a statement.

"The citizens arrive after days and hours on the road, and they need us," underlined the minister.