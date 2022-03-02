Report: Ukraine eliminates Chechen forces sent to assassinate Zelensky

'We will not give our president or our country to anyone. This is our land, get out of here'

A group of Chechen operatives that were allegedly sent to kill the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky were “eliminated,” the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council said Tuesday.

The reports could not be immediately confirmed.

“The unit of Kadyrov’s forces that came to kill our president has been eliminated,” Oleksiy Danilov told Ukraine 24 TV.

"We will not give our president or our country to anyone. This is our land, get out of here," he added.

The Ukrainian official clarified that the information about the Chechen plot came from agents of the Russian FSB security service that is in opposition to the war.

According to Danilov, the Chechen group was split in two - one that was eliminated near Hostomel, some 12 miles from Kyiv - and the other “under gunpoint.”

Danilov’s announcement came days after reports of Ukrainian forces destroying a column of Chechen tanks controlled by warlord Ramzan Kadyrov near Hostomel, a key battleground near Kyiv.

Ukrainian news agency The Kyiv Independent reported that the attack killed top Chechen general Magomed Tushayev, head of the 141 motorized regiment of the Chechnya National Guard.

On Tuesday, Kadyrov announced that two Chechen soldiers died and six others were wounded in Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, there are already losses among the natives of the Chechen Republic. Two died… six others were injured in varying degrees," he said.

Earlier reports indicated that the Chechen unit was deployed to “capture and kill” Ukrainian leaders, The Times of Israel reported.