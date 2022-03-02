Russia reportedly seeks to reinstate Ukraine's ex-president

Russia 'may be preparing an informational operation or action to return ex-president Yanukovych to Ukraine'

Russia is allegedly seeking to reinstate former pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych as the leader of Ukraine, according to local media reports.

Yanukovych was ousted from his position after a series of protests against him during the 2014 Maidan Revolution - where Ukrainians took to the streets in response to the official’s refusal to ink an agreement with the European Union.

After the ex-official was removed from power, he fled to Russia to live in exile - but Yanukovych is now said to be in Minsk preparing for a special Russian operation to return him to the country, Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported on Monday.

“The information obtained indicates that the Kremlin may be preparing an informational operation or action to return ex-president Yanukovych to Ukraine or to publish an appeal on his behalf to the Ukrainian people in the near future,” the paper explained, citing Ukrainian intelligence sources.

The Kremlin will attempt to declare Yanukovych as the “President of Ukraine” in one scenario disclosed by the sources.

The toppling of Yanukovych marked a flashpoint moment for hostilities between Ukraine and Russia - after the official was ousted, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea while helping to incite a separatist pro-Moscow rebellion in the country’s east.