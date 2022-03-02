Ukraine to Russian mothers: Come fetch your captured sons

'You will be received and taken to Kyiv where your son will be returned to you'

Ukraine on Wednesday invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons, in an apparent attempt to embarrass Moscow.

"A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv," the defense ministry said in a statement.

Kyiv claims it captured dozens of Russian servicemen, and cellphone videos are circulating online of bewildered and disarmed young men in uniform.

The defense ministry published telephone numbers and an email address to provide information about captured Russians, and mothers will be invited to Kyiv to collect their missing sons.

"You will be received and taken to Kyiv where your son will be returned to you," the ministry statement said.

"Unlike Putin's fascists, we Ukrainians are not waging war against mothers and their captured children."

Although draftees in Russia are not sent to the front lines unless they sign career contracts, many concerned mothers in the country say that their conscripted sons are being deployed directly into the heart of battle.

The Russian organization Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers explained to Haaretz that conscripts are either forced to sign a contract under duress, or that they are signed up without their knowledge or consent.

For a number of Russian soldiers killed on the front line, their last thoughts are of their mothers back home.

On Monday, Ukraine’s United Nations envoy read a text message at the United Nations which was allegedly sent by a Russian soldier to his family moments before his death.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498694979228561408 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Mama, I’m in Ukraine,” the soldier wrote. “There is a real war raging here. I’m afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians.”