UN condemns invasion, demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow's invasion by the global body charged with peace and security.

After more than two days of extraordinary debate, 141 out of 193 member states voted for the non-binding resolution. China was among the 35 countries which abstained, while just five voted against it.

The resolution "deplores" the invasion of Ukraine "in the strongest terms" and condemns President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued remarks following the vote and called for an end to the conflict raging in Ukraine.

“The General Assembly has spoken. As Secretary-General, it is my duty to stand by this resolution and be guided by its call,” the official declared in comments delivered to the press.

“The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: End hostilities in Ukraine - now. Silence the guns - now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy - now.”

The UN chief additionally expressed concern on the conflict’s implications for global stability as the world continues to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today’s resolution reflects a central truth. The world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.”