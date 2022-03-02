Russia, Ukraine ceasefire talks Thursday on Belarus-Poland border

'The Ukrainian delegation has already left Kyiv. We expect them to be here tomorrow morning'

Russia and Ukraine will discuss a ceasefire at upcoming talks on the border between Poland and Belarus, Moscow's chief negotiator said Wednesday, nearly one week into Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

"The Ukrainian delegation has already left Kyiv. We expect them to be here tomorrow morning," Vladimir Medinsky said, for ceasefire talks, while the Ukrainian presidency confirmed its delegation was "on its way" to the venue of the talks.

On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations began their first talks since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

"Russia and Ukraine are holding the first talks," Belta said. Ahead of the talks, the Ukrainian presidency had demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal.

"The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to take part in talks with representatives of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a separate statement urged Russian troops to abandon their equipment and leave the battlefield in order to save their lives, claiming that more than 4,500 Russian soldiers had already lost their lives.