Father of Israeli killed in Ukraine speaks with i24NEWS

'Evacuate my son's body to the border so that I can bury him in Israel'

Efim Brodsky, the father of the Israeli citizen shot dead by Ukrainian gunfire in an apparent case of mistaken identity, spoke with i24NEWS on his mission to bring his son’s body to Israel for burial.

The man’s son, 41-year-old Roman Brodsky, was erroneously killed by Ukrainian troops while trying to depart for the border.

“There was a tragic mistake, I understand that. I can't bring my son back to life,” Brodsky told i24NEWS.

He called on Ukraine’s leadership to send soldiers to accompany his son’s remains during the repatriation process.

“Now I am asking the Ukrainian authorities, diplomats, Mr. Zelensky - who is a good and adequate person, I know that - to evacuate my son's body to the border so that I can bury him in Israel,” the man urged.

He said that he is speaking with Israel’s Foreign Ministry, along with the Interior Ministry, for assistance in bringing his son’s body to Israel.

The ministries told Brodsky that representatives will be waiting at the Moldova border with a plane, but the distance is over a hundred miles away.

“I don't want to figure out who is to blame and what the reason was. I want my son's body to be evacuated so that I could bury him here, so that I could come to his grave here. This is my mission now,” Brodsky told i24NEWS.