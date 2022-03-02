NYT report: Ukrainian city of Kherson falls to Russian forces

Kherson, a city of 300,000 people, lies in a strategically crucial area

The southern Ukrainian city of Kherson fell to Russian troops, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

“There is no Ukrainian army here,” Kherson’s mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, said in an interview. “The city is surrounded.” Kolykhaev met with the local Russian commander earlier Wednesday, the commander planning to set up a military administration in the area.

According to NYT, citing Kolykhaev, Ukrainian forces pulled out of the city.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian forces claimed that the southern city fell into Russian hands, a claim which the Ukrainian government denied.

Kherson, a city of 300,000 people, lies in a strategically crucial area, connecting the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Ukraine.

If confirmed, Kherson would be the largest city to be seized since Moscow launched its invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisers would not confirm or deny Kherson’s capture to NYT.