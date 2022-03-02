Report: China asked Russia to delay invasion due to Olympics

The report also echoes statements from a number of Washington officials prior to Russia’s invasion

Top Chinese officials allegedly asked their Russian counterparts to delay an invasion of Ukraine until the end of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, according to a Western intelligence report.

The findings, published by the New York Times, indicate Beijing possessed some level of knowledge - either on Moscow’s plans or intentions - for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

When asked on the matter, China’s Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu disputed the allegations as unfounded.

“These claims are speculation without any basis, and are intended to blame-shift and smear China,” the official argued, according to the NYT.

Russia and China displayed warm relations in recent weeks - prior to the beginning of the Olympics, the states issued a statement proclaiming that their partnership possessed “no limits,” NYT reported.

The report also echoed statements from a number of Washington officials prior to Russia’s invasion - United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman suggested back in January that the Beijing Games could influence the timeline of Moscow's incursion.

During the same week, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States Victoria Nuland also called on Beijing to leverage its sway with Moscow in order to deter an invasion of Ukraine.

“We are calling on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to urge diplomacy because if there is a conflict in Ukraine, it is not going to be good for China either,” she said.