LIVEBLOG: War in Ukraine continues as UN condemns Russia

Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine enters its eighth day

The war in Ukraine is raging on, with Russia gaining additional ground - Moscow seized the strategic port city of Kherson in Wednesday's clashes as the major municipality fell to its forces.

But despite its advances on land, Russia is losing a war of public opinion as world powers continue to isolate and denounce the country over its invasion.

The international community rallied against Moscow's incursion of its neighbor with a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's invasion which also called for the country to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

The motion was backed by 141 out of 193 member states.

Additionally, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced that an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine would "immediately proceed" after 39 nations backed the probe.

Protests against the war with Ukraine continue around the world - even within the heart of Russia, though demonstrators are still being detained en masse in Moscow and St Petersburg.

