LIVEBLOG: War in Ukraine continues as UN condemns Russia
Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine enters its eighth day
The war in Ukraine is raging on, with Russia gaining additional ground - Moscow seized the strategic port city of Kherson in Wednesday's clashes as the major municipality fell to its forces.
But despite its advances on land, Russia is losing a war of public opinion as world powers continue to isolate and denounce the country over its invasion.
The international community rallied against Moscow's incursion of its neighbor with a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's invasion which also called for the country to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.
The motion was backed by 141 out of 193 member states.
Additionally, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced that an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine would "immediately proceed" after 39 nations backed the probe.
Protests against the war with Ukraine continue around the world - even within the heart of Russia, though demonstrators are still being detained en masse in Moscow and St Petersburg.
March 03, 2022
Ukraine's president thanks Canada's PM Trudeau for Russia sanctions
Ukraine official confirms city of Kherson now under Russian control
Russian forces took over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed, the first major urban center to fall since Moscow invaded one week ago.
"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram late Wednesday.
The mayor of the port city of 290,000, Igor Kolykhaiev, announced discussions with "armed guests" in Kherson's city administration. - AFP