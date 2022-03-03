UNHCR: 1 million refugees flee Ukraine in a week

The number from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees accounts for over 2 percent of the Ukrainian population

The United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday that one million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion by Russia a week ago.

Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, the UNHCR spokeswoman, wrote in an email, “Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark” as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities,” The Associated Press reported.

The UN's High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted: "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries." He urged "guns to fall silent" in the country.

The number from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees accounts for over 2 percent of the Ukrainian population, which the World Bank counted as 44 million in late 2020, AP reported.

However, the agency noted that the flow of refugees is not yet over, predicting that as many as four million people could eventually make the exodus from Ukraine, and that projection could be revised upward.

UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said Wednesday that “at this rate” the amount of people leaving could become the source of “the biggest refugee crisis this century," according to AP.

The latest UNHCR figures show that over half the refugees went to Poland and over 116,000 fled to Hungary. Moldova took in over 79,000 and 71,200 went to Slovakia.